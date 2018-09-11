As the world continues to reel from the death of Mac Miller, his close friend Charlie Puth has opened up about his own devastating loss. He's not the first person that Charlie has lost in recent years, and it's not something anyone gets used to either. No matter how famous you are.

Charlie Puth performing live

The 26-year-old passed away on Friday (September 7th) after an apparent drug overdose, though a coroner's report is yet to be released. He had been struggling with addiction for many years, something that fellow musician Charlie Puth tried to help him with over the last months.

'I had known him for about six months, we became really close, we became really good friends', he told E! News. 'I always thought I'd be the one to help him get clean and to lead him on to the path of a good, clean, sober life.'

He revealed that they bonded over the fact that they shared a personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, who became the first person to text Charlie about the tragedy last week.

'I can't keep losing friends like this. I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks. I'm so sorry', he wrote on Twitter on Friday. 'You wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I'm so happy I got to know you. This sucks. This really, really sucks.'

The following day he added another message on social media: 'This is not real, I'm waiting for you to call me and say it was just a joke. I texted your phone before I know you got it.'

Charlie revealed that he often texted people he was close to when they died, which isn't unusual. In the age of technology, it helps people to feel like they can send one last message even if they know the deceased will never physically see it.

'I just wrote, 'I love you man,' and I knew he wasn't going to write back but I just felt like I had to do it anyway', he confessed.

The singer was well aware of Mac's struggles over the past few months, particularly following his break-up from Ariana Grande. He even said that he feels 'really bad' because he felt like he 'didn't do enough' in the brief period following the first leg of his Voicenotes Tour to spend time with him.

'We talked almost every day and I don't get a lot of friends who come into my life who I hit it off with so quickly', he said. 'He was one of a kind, there was no one like Mac.'