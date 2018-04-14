Despite the initial refusals to comment and denials that 'New Mutants' would be headed in for reshoots, the movie has now been confirmed to be back in development in front of the camera. Now, instead of its initial release date set for later this year, the film has been pushed back to 2019, alongside fellow Fox/Marvel release 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.

Charlie Heaton is set to star as Cannonball in 'New Mutants'

Following the story of five of the youngest mutants the world of 'X-Men' has ever explored, 'New Mutants' sees the teens held in a secret facility against their will, being forced to live in secrecy. Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams, and Anya Taylor-Joy are amongst the cast confirmed for the movie, with each taking on one of the lead roles, and it would seem the film is now shaping up to be more of a horror than anything else.

Speaking with EW, Heaton teased: "It’s basically about these mutants in a facility for damaged mutants. It’s a story about these characters coming to grips with who they are and it’s a horror X-Men movie, which we haven’t seen before. I feel like, for an X-Men movie, yeah, I think they’re going full-fledged horror. Without saying too much — I really don’t want to give away too much what it’s about, it’s very under wraps — but it is, in terms of anything we’ve seen in the X-Men world, it definitely is a horror film. It’s scarier than anything we’ve seen in that genre."

With 'New Mutants' looking to be the first instalment of a whole new series (if it does well in the box office), this could be the initial and defining chapter of an exciting new set of movies. There's also the case of the deal being done by Disney and 21st Century Fox, meaning that Marvel Studios could hope to take the characters and flicks in a whole other direction - or throw them entirely out of the window - a little further down the line.

Whatever the case may be, the movie still looks set to be one of the most interesting to come from Fox and their run with Marvel. We can't wait to settle down and enjoy it when it finally sees its big screen release!

'New Mutants' is set to come to cinemas across the UK in 2019.