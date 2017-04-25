Throughout their eight-year marriage, Jenna Dewan-Tatum has never been reticent about sharing details of her relationship with her husband Channing Tatum. Now, she’s spilled the details about their first date – which involved a sombrero, tequila and Ugg boots, apparently!

The 36 year old actress, who has played the lead role in CBS’ ‘Supergirl’ since 2015, was a guest on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Tuesday (April 25th), and she revealed what her first date with Tatum was like, back when they met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up.

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna in 2016

They’ve been married since 2009, and share a three year old daughter, Everly, together. But as well as the alcohol flowing freely, she admitted that her attraction to the future Magic Mike star was pretty instantaneous.

“He did this whole thing where he didn’t want to be in a relationship, so I was like, ‘Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that’s fine, but we’re not going to hang out and watch movies. You’ve got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship with you’,” she told DeGeneres about the run-up to their first date.

Then, a few days later, Tatum went out on a “crazy wild tequila” night out with his Step Up co-stars and back-up dancers.

“He said he had the chance ‘to be free’ and he couldn’t stop thinking about me,” remembered Jenna about what he told her before the night out. At around 2am, seizing the moment to make a grand statement, the actor then went to her hotel room.

“I go and open the door — he’s going to kill me for this — he’s naked ? no, sorry, he has underwear, a sombrero and Ugg boots, and he’s like, ‘Let’s do this.’”

Apparently, when they arrived on set the next day, having spent the evening together, Channing and Jenna were met with applause from everybody else on the cast.

