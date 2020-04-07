Carole Baskin has refused to appear in a reunion episode of 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'.

The animal rights activist - who has been very vocal in her criticism of the Netflix documentary focused on jailed zookeeper Joe Exotic - insisted she hasn't been asked to appear, but she would turn down any offer if she was approached.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, her representative said: ''We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.''

Her comment comes after Dillon Passage - who is married to Joe - revealed he will also be absent from the potential addition to the series.

He said: ''It's going to be like a live-based episode I believe, kind of like a reunion.''

Carole has been outspoken against the documentary, which focuses on zookeeper Joe - real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage - who is currently serving 22 years in jail for a murder-for-hire plot and several federal charges of animal abuse, including violations of the Endangered Species Act.

Last month, Carole claimed producers approached her in 2015 about plans for a ''big-cat version of 'BlackFish''', in a similar vein to the documentary which exposed abuse at SeaWorld.

However, the activist - who has denied any suggestion she was involved in her own husband's disappearance - was upset with the direction the project took.

She insisted the show ''has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997'', rather than its original purpose.

However, co-directors and writers Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode have both defended their series.

Eric said: ''Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis.

''She knew that this was not just about ... it's not a Blackfish because of the things she spoke about. She certainly wasn't coerced.''