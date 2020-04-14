Cara Delevingne is hosting yoga sessions online for all her fans who are at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The 27-year-old supermodel-and-actress hosted her first session on her Instagram Live with her yoga therapist Colin Dunsmuir on Sunday (12.04.20) and the pair will be continuing the classes on sportswear company Puma's Instagram Live every Sunday until May 3.

She said: ''I really hope you guys are staying safe wherever you are. I'll be going live on @puma Sundays at 10am PST for a yoga flow session with my fave instructor Colin to help clear our minds and move our bodies. I would absolutely love for you all to join me.''

Cara added that she and Colin will help provide guidance on ''nice things to do to help keep you busy and reflect on this crazy time''.

The 'Suicide Squad' star has been a Puma brand ambassador since 2016 and this is her latest collaboration with the brand.

In January 2020, Cara helped Puma launch the Rise sneaker, and in October 2019 she teamed up with Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing to create a boxing-inspired capsule collection for Puma.