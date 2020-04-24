Captain Tom Moore has secured the UK number one.

The 99-year-old veteran - who has raised over £28 million for the NHS with his 100th Birthday Walk for the NHS - topped the chart alongside Michael Ball with their song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Captain Tom said: ''My grandchildren can't believe I'm a chart-topper. We're in this together, and I am forever grateful for your support. And this just proves 'you'll never walk alone.'''

Michael added to OfficialCharts.com: ''This is the most extraordinary thing, one of the most proudest moments of my career, but it's not about me, it's about Captain Tom. Thank you for giving him a Number 1 on his 100th birthday. You are the best, God bless ya.''

With his number one, Captain Tom breaks an Official Chart record by being the oldest person to have a number one. At 99 years and 11 months, Captain Tom beats the likes of Sir Tom Jones, who was 68 years and nine months when he released 'Barry Islands In The Stream' in 2009 and Louis Armstrong, who was 66 years and 10 months when he released 'What A Wonderful World' in 1968.

Martin Talbot, chief executive Official Charts Company, said: ''The sight of Captain Tom Moore and Michael Ball at the top of the Official Singles Chart this week should lift everybody's spirits in these extraordinary times. We are absolutely delighted to see them at the pinnacle and setting new landmarks as they go - including a record as the oldest Number 1 Singles artist of all time.

''It has been a roller coaster week, starting with a big initial lead for Capt Tom, before The Weeknd closed the gap yesterday to almost nothing - before a massive surge in the final day by Capt Tom. Huge thanks to the Weeknd for lending his support at the eleventh hour. But this is Captain Tom's week - congratulations sir and happy birthday for next week. You are a hero to us all.''

Captain Tom will also be the first centenarian to get an Official UK Number 1 single as he will still be at the top of the chart when he turns 100 on Thursday (30.04.20).