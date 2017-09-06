One of this year's biggest successes is new CW series 'Riverdale', which brings the long-time Archie Comics fan-favourite characters to the small screen through a slew of dramatic, thriller-esque episodes. In season 1, we saw the murder of young Jason Blossom explored and eventually solved by the residents of Riverdale, but it became obvious in the season's finale that this was just the beginning of the chaos for all of those who lived in the area.

Camila Mendes at this year's CW Upfronts event

Now, with Riverdale's dark underbelly exposed and a dramatic cliffhanger ending that saw Archie (KJ Apa) witnessing the shooting of his father, we imagine that there are a lot of twists and turns to come when the series makes its return next month with an extended 22-episode second season.

As Veronica Lodge, Camila Mendes has worked her way into the hearts of 'Riverdale' viewers and her character in particular has managed to work her way into the heart of Archie Andrews. Sharing a blossoming romance, the pair ended season 1 on great terms, sleeping together for the first time and kickstarting what looks like it could be the healthiest relationship on the show. With her mysterious father Hiram Lodge coming to the town however, all that could be about to change.

Though she enjoys her work on 'Riverdale', Mendes, like others in the business is always looking forward to other projects, as well as those she's currently involved in.

Speaking about any future potential work, the actress told People in a new interview: "I would love for my next project to be a well-written, character-driven indie. Something intimate, low budget, and completely different from the well-oiled machine of network television. But I’d also love to play a superhero in a big feature – so honestly, anything goes!"

There are plenty of brilliant female roles in the world of superheroes, whether it be characters taken from DC Comics, Marvel Comics, or somewhere else entirely. With the massive success recent DCEU flick 'Wonder Woman' saw in the box office, we imagine there will be plenty of leading female roles in the coming years when it comes to the superhero genre. Whether or not Mendes will be in the running for one of those roles however remains to be seen...

Mendes returns as Veronica Lodge in 'Riverdale' season 2 on The CW in the US, on Wednesday October 11. The show is expected to make its return to Netflix in the UK.