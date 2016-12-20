Camila Cabello has released her own statement following her shock departure from Fifth Harmony.

It comes just one day after the girlband announced she had left the group with a somewhat shady-sounding statement, in which they claimed they had been “informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony.”

But posting a lengthly response on Twitter, Camila said she was shocked by the band’s statement, which had been posted without her knowledge, and that she did not use a representative to inform them she was leaving the group.

Camila Cabello has released her own statement about her Fifth Harmony departure

Camila began by saying she had been blessed at age 15 to be ‘put into a group with four very talented girls’. She added that she was “so proud of everything we've achieved together as a group and will always be proud of being a part of it.”

"I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” Camila continued. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour."

“Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group' is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavours in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.

“As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness,” Camila added.

The 20-year-old concluded her statement by telling fans: “Our happiness is our own responsibility. … New chapters are scary, but conforming to what's safe and looking back with regret is even scarier…The memories we've made together will last a life time. ... I hope to see you on my journey."

In the statement released by Fifth Harmony on Monday, the group wished Camila well and added that they would now continue on as a four piece.



“We are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui for our fans,” the statement read. “We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony, as well as our solo endeavours.”