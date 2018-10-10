Who Calvin Harris is currently dating and whom he has dated in the past is something that a great number of news outlets have focused on recently, and it sometimes seems as though he is becoming more famous for the women he's bedded than for the music he creates.

As the world's richest DJ he has the power, prestige and celebrity to mingle with the who's-who of Hollywood, and it seems like the Scottish music-maker has taken full advantage of this.

Let's take a look at the DJ's love life, and get to know his current and former flames.

Current Flame

Currently, the handsome DJ is dating Aarika Wolf. The pair hooked up for 7 months back in 2015 and got back together in March 2018. The two are once again a hot item, and have taken to social media to share several pics of them having fun on yachts, jet skis and exotic beaches around the globe. They have kept most of their relationship pretty low key otherwise, with only a car accident where both fortunately escaped unscathed making headlines in recent months. Whether Harris is serious about Aarika remains to be seen, and many have speculated that we may well hear wedding bells one day.

So now you know who Calvin Harris is currently seeing, let's go back and take a look at some of the ladies from the past to have crossed his path.

Taylor Swift

Harris was in a fairly long and very public relationship with singer Taylor Swift. According to various gossip websites, he dated her between March 2015 and May 2016, which was a fairly long time for both parties, as they are known for their shorter flings. After a year of loved up Insta posts and public declarations of love, Harris called time, and Tay-Tay was not amused. The split was not a pleasant one, and Swift did her fair share of bashing on social media, only for Harris to shut her down once and for all by calling her out about the way she's acted with other stars such as Katy Perry. He made the girl next door look a little less goody-goody, but he gave her plenty of fodder for her next album.

Megan Rees

After Swift it was rumoured that Harris had moved on with ex-On the Beach reality show star Megan Rees and was pursuing the model via Twitter and Instagram, sending her messages about her plans for the summer and hoping for a hook up. Rees however slammed the rumours and publicly stated she was single on Twitter. The rumours persisted however, and many believe that Rees was Harris' rebound girl and that she protested a bit too much about their supposed lack of involvement. Rees has since moved on and still denies any involvement with the Scottish DJ, which is surprising for a girl whose hungry for fame.

Rita Ora

Harris clearly likes beautiful women in the music industry, so it's not surprising that he hooked up with Rita Ora. The British singer was in his arms between May 2013 and May 2014 until Harris unceremoniously dumped her on Twitter. Apparently the pair are now friends, but at the time Ora was humiliated by her past overs public farewell.

Ellie Goulding

Uh oh, it seems like the relationship with Ellie Goulding lasted only between March and April 2013. She didn't get the year long treatment, so this one must really have not gone especially well. But considering how awkward they look in a photo taken at the BBC Music Awards, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. The pair looks as if they're about as interested in the situation as a high school music recital, so maybe the flame burned out very fast.