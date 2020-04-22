Burberry have launched a sustainable line titled 'ReBurberry Edit'.

The iconic fashion brand is editing 26 styles from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection for the new line, which will see the items made from innovative and sustainable materials.

The introduction of the 'ReBurberry Edit' line also coincides with the label's global rollout of dedicated sustainability labelling across all key-product categories, which will provide customers with an insight into the industry-leading environmental and social credentials of the Burberry programme.

According to a press release, the new labels will inform the customer how a product meets a range of externally assured stringent criteria called ''positive attributes'', which include the amount of organic content or recycled natural fibres used in materials, delivery against carbon emissions standards at production facilities or social initiatives such as workers being paid the living wage or supported through well-being programmes.

Currently, two thirds of Burberry products conform to more than one positive attribute, and the brand aims for all products to meet this mark by 2022.

Pam Batty, Vice President Corporate Responsibility, Burberry said: ''At the half-way point of our Responsibility Strategy to 2022, we remain dedicated to delivering tangible progress against our social and environmental targets, and our holistic, product-focused sustainability programmes are central to this.

''By inviting customers to learn more about the sustainable credentials of our products through our labelling programme, we are helping them to better understand our initiatives and the breadth of the ambition of our Responsibility Agenda. We strongly believe that driving positive change through all of our products at every stage of the value chain is crucial to building a more sustainable future for our whole industry.''

Each product in the ReBurberry Edit includes one of the brand's new sustainability labels.

The new Edit features a range of eyewear crafted from pioneering bio-based acetate, and trench coats, parkas, capes and accessories created from ECONYL¬Æ - a recycled nylon made from regenerated fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic.

Burberry's parkas and capes are also made at facilities associated with energy and water reduction, as well as textile recycling and chemical management programmes.

Some bags in the Edit are associated with the use of renewable energy.