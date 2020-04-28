BTS have postponed their entire 'Map Of The Soul World Tour'.

The K-pop megastars had already cancelled a number of shows, including their hometown gigs at Seoul's Olympic Stadium this month, but now their management Big Hit Entertainment and promoters Live Nation have announced the whole run is being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Live Nation said: ''Unfortunately, due to the ongoing government advisories on mass gatherings, BTS Map Of The Soul Tour - Europe has been postponed.

''Our highest priority remains the safety of our artists and fans as well as the global community.

''We ask for your generous understanding that this decision has been made in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved. 'We look forward to seeing you all in future.''

Whilst Big Hit admitted that with many artists rebooking shows, they are unable to provide details of when the first rescheduled show will take place at this time.

They explained: ''Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place.

''Moreover it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin.

''Therefore we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously-announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.

''Big Hit Entertainment will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin.''

BTS - which is comprised of V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope - were due to bring the run to Europe this summer and also tour North America and Japan.