Brooks Laich has explained why he is isolating without his wife Julianne Hough.
The 36-year-old ice hockey player has decided to quarantine separately from his dancer wife and is enjoying his time in Idaho.
He said: ''There's a part of me that enjoys isolation and there's a part of me that just gets drained when I'm around too many people. [His husky] Koda is awesome.
''I'm up in Idaho, I'm at my house in Idaho. I spend all day outside. I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property is pretty big. And I've just been a mass cleaning of it, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it.''
And Brooks is grateful to spend the time in Idaho because he has ''never spent enough time up here''.
Speaking to iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, he added: ''I always wanted to spend more time here. I bought this place in 2014 and I never spend enough time here. I come here, like, a week a year, and it's, like, my dream property. Two, the place really needed an overhaul, it really needed a cleaning, landscaping and a cleaning. It kind of got overgrown. It's kind of in the bush. We're right on the water, but it's kind of the bush in Idaho so I've really been able to manicure it and landscape it. Three, with my dog, we have a yard and stuff in L.A. and we go for trail runs and stuff, but here, he's outside all day long. On the water I can fish any day. I have a buddy that I can go hunting with. He hunts. We're going to go track along with him and hunt. There's lots to do and I just love being up here. I've never spent enough time up here.''
