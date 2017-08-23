It seems even famous kids with super famous dads are not exempt from being embarrassed by their parents as 18-year-old Brooklyn Beckham found out to his distress as he embarked on a new chapter at New York City university.

Brooklyn Beckham is starting university in New York City

The budding photographer - who has already published his first photography book, What I See - enrolled at the Parsons School Of Design where he will study photography after picking up his A-level results on Thursday August 17.

The teen’s singer turned fashion designer mother, Victoria Beckham, had already shared an emotional tribute to her eldest son praising him on his "amazing" exam results.

The 43-year-old captioned her Instagram picture with the words: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn."

She added: "Amazing A level results and off to college (sic). We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x."

David, 42, and his son were spotted strolling around Manhattan, as Brooklyn - who was allegedly named after the American city just 45 minutes away from his new college place - tried to get his bearings with the city.

While his parents may be emotional at the thought of their eldest child being stateside, Brooklyn himself seems nothing but excited.

Opening up about spending the next four years in New York City, while his parents and siblings 14-year-old Romeo, 12-year-old Cruz and his baby sister six-year-old Harper stay in the UK, the talented youngster said: "I’m nervous, and my mum’s upset about me leaving.

"But it’s really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don’t think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I’ll meet lifelong friends."