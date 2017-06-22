Brighton's music scene is thriving and many bands have made a big impact on the UK's music scene in general. Last week, Royal Blood made a welcome return with their second album 'How Did We Get So Dark?' which they released through Warner Bros. Records while Demob Happy appear to be going from strength to strength having recently opened up for The Cribs on their UK tour.

If you're looking for something a bit more pop focused perhaps you might like to give female fronted trio Sea Bed a listen; the band released their feel good single 'Pretender' back in March and it's well worth a quick internet search. Sonic Summer Pudding are another name you might wish to investigate; formed in Brighton in 2016, they're a sumptuous melodic confection of Rickenbackers, flute, (a flute I say, don't you know!!) mellotron and groovy rhythm section drawing influences from mid-late '60's psychedelic pop. If you like your pop paisley and steeped in a rich melodic tradition, well, The Way Out are the band for you! The four-piece perform prog-Mod and 60s influenced memorable originals.

With regards to gigs and festivals, here in Brighton there's more than enough going on all year around. Most recently we've had Wild Life Festival which was curated by Rudimental and Disclosure and a few months prior to that there was the incomparable Great Escape Festival which showcased over 400 up-and-coming artists from all over the world. Now that's just plain greedy! Maybe you want something more bite-sized? In between the bigger well-publicised Brighton festivals there are many smaller bustling gigs going on around the city nightly.

If, like me, you gave Glastonbury a miss this year and you're looking for 'something-for-the-weekend (Sir)' then you can catch the aforementioned The Way Out who will perform at The Price Albert on Saturday 24th June - of course I'm biased as I had them on my radio show recently!

We bask in and are proud of our home-grown acts and everyone knows Brighton has long been a creative hub for new talent. It's not something we have to boast about, it just is - it's everywhere. It's difficult to not to bump into someone who's not involved in some way with the music scene.

I base my business ibilleve (named after my two children Billy and Eve :)) at the wonderful co-working space The Werks Central in town and it's just another brilliant example of how the worlds of art, design and music often collide. The building is a melting pot of millennial digital types and more experienced artists. As well as the open working environment there's also a music studios in the basement which is home to Universal signed producer Ghostcopy who's collaborated with the likes Tinie Tempah and Jess Glynne. We also have two young local chaps whom have been number one in the UK charts just recently.

Yep, I'm really lucky to be based in this Hadron Collider of creative energy and to live in Brighton and Hove. This is where it's at - and not a rubber mallet or cow in sight.

You can listen to Jason Baker's Feel Good Friday on Friday's at 15:00 - 17:00