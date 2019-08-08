Currently doing the summer festival rounds, indie-rock five-piece Bridges are set to hit the road for a string of UK-wide dates in October and November. They're are hoping to release their debut album next year, and here they talk to us about their journey as a DIY rock band.

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Honest, guitar driven, indie rock. We have always wanted to write songs that are personal, yet relatable. In terms of influences, personally I'm a big fan of a lot of American artists - from The Gaslight Anthem and Manchester Orchestra, all the way to Kings of Leon and The Killers.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Big big question - you pretty much have to learn everything when you are DIY. Lots of mistakes to make, everyday is a school day. The main thing that has driven us forward is meeting the right people, knowing when to say no to something, and if it seems too good to be true on the surface, you should probably dig a little deeper first. We went through a line-up change in the past year which changed a lot of our perspectives. I guess the most important thing is to keep your eyes fixed on what you want, and try not to get whipped up into something you're not.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

Kinda overwhelming if you think about it. I try not to, as long as we enjoy what we're doing and the music keeps getting better that's enough. Like I said above, I think if you think too much on where you should be then you don't really appreciate where you are or the things you've achieved. We are a lucky bunch - great pals, trying our best to write great music.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

We've not really worked with a producer before - there have been a few pals that have helped in the past. Collectively we try to pour something of ourselves into the tunes. I think we'd welcome the experience, though if we didn't dig it we would say.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

Life experiences and other great bands. Fortunate enough to know some wonderful people who have helped to inspire the more recent material that focuses on the positive difference we all can make.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

It would probably a producer or filmmaker, that would be more interesting for us. Lots of those though, so hard to pin down to one person. I really like Ethan John's first record, and the work he has done with Kings of Leon is hugely inspiring. He's going more into Americana though right now - who knows? Only time will tell!

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

Farkas can drink like a duck, pints gone in 3 seconds. It's honestly one of the best things to watch.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Make this our living, have a nice house and a good dog. Glastonbury Festival on a main stage is a life goal, we just did it this year on a smaller stage and it blew us away. My dream slot is sunset Other Stage, or on the Park - they are both such incredible settings. We are all from near the festival so it really has a special place in our hearts. Other than that, I want to put alot of work into our first album, think we are ready for that now.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Hoping next year to be the album year - working on a lot of new music at the moment that I think has something to say. Would love to be at a lot more festivals this summer, the more we are on the road the better!

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

Back in the studio and a few more festivals this summer including Beautiful Days. EP we are aiming for in October time for the next run of headline shows - check out our tour in the Autumn! Always chatty on socials though, so keep in touch on Twitter and all the others for updates regularly.