Bon Iver have axed their Mexican mini-festival just 10 days after announcing it.

The band were due to headline the 'Days Have No Numbers' event in Riviera Maya, Mexico in January, with added performances from Sylvan Esso, Spank Rock, Melt Banana and more, but the festival has now been abruptly cancelled.

A message on the event's website states: ''This event has been canceled and full refunds are being issued automatically to all booked guests. Refunds will appear in 5-7 business days. We are very sorry for the inconvenience.''

'Days Have No Numbers' was scheduled for January 21-25, 2018 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico.

POLIÇA, Francis and the Lights, Hiss Golden Messenger, Aero Flynn, Phil Cook, Dizzy Fae, Velvet Negroni, Amy Warehouse and Hrrrbek were all due to perform over the course of the festival.

LCD Soundsystem were also due to host their own festival, 'Beach Vibes', in Mexico in January.

However, that was also axed because it ''was not coming together in the way that it was envisioned''.

A message on the festival's website states: ''Beach Vibes, a destination event produced by CID Presents, has been canceled. The event was originally slated for January 27 - 29, 2017 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

''The event was not coming together in the way that it was envisioned, and all parties have agreed that putting on an event that is less than 100 per cent would be a disservice to the fans and bands alike. Therefore, canceling the weekend-long event is in the best interest of all involved.

''Fans who purchased all-inclusive packages will be refunded in full, including related airfare expenses, and will receive direct communication from CID Presents in the coming days.''