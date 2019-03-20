The hit 2018 post-apocalyptic horror 'Bird Box' - based on Josh Malerman's 2014 novel of the same name - is getting a sequel called 'Malorie'.
Netflix's 'Bird Box' is getting a sequel called 'Malorie'.
The acclaimed 2018 post-apocalyptic horror - based on Josh Malerman's 2014 novel of the same name - follows Sandra Bullock's character Malorie Hayes; a woman who is struggling to survive with her two children after the world is threatened by an unknown energy which forces people to take their own lives when they see it.
The author has now confirmed that some unanswered questions spurred him to write a follow-up film which will takes place eight years after the original movie.
In an interview with Esquire, Malerman said: ''At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, 'I want to know what happens next!' and she's like, 'Well, you know, you could make that happen', so it really was this warm feeling.
''They've left there, [It's] similar in that they're trying to make things work. It's not like it opens with them in paradise.''
The writer - who is engaged to artist-and-musician Allison Laakko - went on to explain that although some fans were keen to know more about Malorie's children, named simply Boy and Girl, the next instalment will still focus primarily on the lead character as the 'Bird Box' world is Malorie's story''.
He said: ''In the time between 'Bird Box' coming out and the time since I've been writing Malorie, I've been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl.
''But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn't their story. The 'Bird Box' world is Malorie's story and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better.''
'Malorie' is set for release on October 1 this year.
'Punk' by Chai is a curious anomaly that will divide opinion but at its heart there is some musical magic.
More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End'.
Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track...
13 was released on this day (March 15th) in 1999.
We interview British newcomer Elvin about her musical journey.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
13 was released on this day (March 15th) in 1999.
We interview British newcomer Elvin about her musical journey.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
Dr Ryan Stone is a medical engineer who happens to take her first space adventure...
Miss Congeniality shows up The Other Guys in this riotously funny buddy-cop comedy, which overcomes...
Medical engineer Dr. Ryan Stone is on her first mission into outer space with veteran...
FBI special agent Sarah Ashburn and Detective Shannon Mullins could not be two more different...
Dr. Ryan Stone is a young medial engineer on her very first trip to space...