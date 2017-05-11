Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil tucks into a ''flat sausage'' when he returns home from a tour, an Irn-Bru and to ''smoke a doobie''.
The Scottish rock band's frontman has admitted as soon as he arrives back after a string of gigs he will always treat himself to the ''peculiar delicacy''.
Speaking to Shortlist magazine about his ritual, the dark-haired hunk said: ''I eat flat sausage.
''A flat sausage. It's a peculiar Scottish delicacy. Essentially it's a square of sausage meat that's delicious with brown sauce and a potato scone.''
The 'Black Chandelier' hitmaker has revealed he will enjoy the meat feast, ''smoke a doobie'', and sip on an Irn Bru.
He continued: ''I'll eat that, smoke a doobie and crack open an Irn-Bru. That's when I know I'm home.''
And the 37-year-old musician - who also features in the group alongside Ben and James Johnston - believes the actions of a rockstar are not as ''heavy'' as they used to be.
When asked about the crazy antics musicians get up to nowadays, he said: ''Oh, I don't know. Deleting all your stuff from streaming services? Coming off all social media? Is that as far as it goes? To be honest, throwing a TV out of a window feels like such a lame act these days. They're not as heavy as they used to be.''
