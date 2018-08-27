Ben Foden has announced his divorce on Bumble.

The 33-year-old rugby player and his wife Una Healy split up recently after she allegedly discovered he had cheated on her and now Ben has used the dating app Bumble - which has 12.5 million users - to reveal that his marriage is over.

On his profile, which is verified, Ben wrote: ''Heading Stateside in December.

''Never believe in making plans, let's just see what happens and how things go. If you're uptight and bossy I'm not for you.

''Getting divorced. 2 little people who are my world (sic).''

Ben and Una, 36, tied the knot in 2012 and have children Aoife, six, and Tadhg, three, together.

Ben recently signed a contract with Rugby United New York and was meant to be moving across the pond with his family a few weeks ago, but Una decided not to go with him after she reportedly found out that he had cheated on her.

A source said: ''Everyone was looking forward to the move but Una had become suspicious. Then this week enough was enough and she just confronted him. She has now decided it's over. She's utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she's very traditional in her outlook. She thought their marriage would be forever, but can't see a future for them anymore.''

Una and Ben married in her native Tipperary in 2012, after four years of dating, and the pair recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in June.

Following the marriage break-up, Una fled to her native Ireland with her children to stay with her mother Anne, who said: ''It's tough. It's tough. It's really hard.''