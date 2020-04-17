Becky Hill has released new song 'Nothing Really Matters' with Tiesto.

Following a slew of singles, including recent break-up anthem 'Better Off Without You' featuring Shift K3Y, 'I Could Get Used To This' with Weiss, and last year's top 10 hit 'I Wish You Well' with Sigala and 'Lose Control' with Meduza and Goodboys, today (17.04.20) sees the British star release the deeply melodic house number with the Dutch DJ about the world ending, which couldn't be more resonating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Becky told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I wrote four songs for Tiesto during a writing camp last year.

''I like to have a concept at the start of sessions but we didn't have anything particular in mind. Then we started writing about the world ending.

''It was all written and done last summer but it feels really fitting with the situation we're in now.''

Becky is hoping she will get to release her album next year and she'd also like to be added to the 2021 Glastonbury line-up.

She said: ''I am looking ahead. We don't have a release date for my album but I would like it to come out next year.

''My dream is to have a big album, a big tour and then do loads of festivals. I want to make it on to the Glastonbury line-up next year. I'd love to make that happen.''

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old singer/songwriter - who rose to fame as a contestant on the first series of 'The Voice UK' in 2012 - previously explained how penning 'Better Off Without You' helped her through ''some really dark times'' following the end of her relationship.

Becky said: '''Better Off Without You' is that perfect break-up song.

''Starting the year with those New Year, new me feels, it's your new self love anthem of 2020!

''Written about a break up of my own, 'Better Off Without You' was a song that I listened to over the course of 2019 that helped me through some really dark times.

''I can't wait to share this bit of personal therapy with others and watch the song take on a life of its own.''

'Nothing Really Matters' is out now on all major streaming services.