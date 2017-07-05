Sleaford Mods, Crystal Fighters and Kelis are just some of the big names headlining the main stage at this year's Beat-Herder festival, proving it's as eclectic and surprising as ever in its 12th year. Genres from soul to old school dance and electro swing are scattered among the 20-odd stages at this Lancashire festival - 'odd' being the operative word.

Beat-Herder Festival 2017

A church, a hotel, a high society hideaway and a working men's club are just some of the places bands and DJs will be entertaining the inhabitants of Beat-Herdershire this year. Each stage is carefully crafted and committed to its theme, down to the tiniest and funniest details.

For the main stage, London's Crystal Fighters will be headlining nearly nine months after the release of their third album 'Everything Is My Family'. Post-punk duo Sleaford Mods from the East Midlands are also high on the bill, no doubt with live renditions of tracks from their latest release 'English Tapas'. Plus, Kelis will be crossing the pond for her first (and, as yet, only) UK appearance of the year, quickly followed by Rotterdam's Expedition Festival.

If that wasn't enough for this summer weekend in the Ribble Valley, you can also catch the likes of Denmark's Trentemoller, Jamaica's Toots and the Maytals and the legendary Lee 'Scratch' Perry, not to mention a hugely anticipated appearance from The Sugarhill Gang with Melle Mel and Scorpio.

Once the main stage has finished for the day, the Toil Trees area has DJs through the night. Escape from the crowds in the perfumed garden, or head to the mini stone circle for some chill, and there's even a swimming pool on-site if you can find it.

Tickets for Beat-herder are still available via the festival website with Adult Tier 4 Weekend Tickets going for £158.00. The festival takes place from July 14th to 16th 2017.