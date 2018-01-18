Beastie Boys are set to release their long-awaited memoir this year.

The hip hop group parted ways in 2012 after more than three decades together, and for the past five years, the two surviving members of the band, Mike D and Ad-Rock, have been working on a complete memoir of their time in the band.

The book was supposed to be released in 2015 before being pushed back to 2017 and then further delayed, but Mike D has confirmed it will ''finally'' see the light of day later this year.

Speaking on Beats 1 with Matt Wilkinson, Mike D confirmed that the pair are ''actually going to finish it, and it's going to come out finally.''

He continued: ''Like many things we embark on, there are many false starts and directions we went in that were not the directions we should be going in, but it's going to be coming out in the fall of this year.''

Both Mike and Ad-Rock had ''arguments'' about the content of the book in the past, but admitted the process of remembering their life had been ''fun''.

Speaking in 2015, Ad-Rock said: ''I write a bunch of stuff and I send it to Mike, and Mike writes a bunch of stuff and he sends it to me. We just comment and have arguments on what we wrote. It's more difficult to remember than it is emotionally. It's fun. I'm remembering the fun things; not the depressing things. It's going to be a weird book. [Publisher Spiegel & Grau] are giving us the freedom and leeway to do whatever we want.''

Adam 'MCA' Yauch, the third member of the band, passed away in 2012. Yauch was diagnosed with cancer in 2009 and succumbed to the disease on May 4, 2012, aged 47.