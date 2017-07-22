There could be huge things ahead for the DC Extended Universe, despite the lukewarm reception to three out of its four films released to-date. With just 'Wonder Woman' receiving critical acclaim and earlier films 'Man of Steel', 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Suicide Squad' slammed by reviewers, the DCEU will have to continue to evolve and develop if it stands any chance of surviving.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman has proven a huge success in the DC Extended Universe

With 'Wonder Woman's success however, the film can now serve as a launch pad for everything that's yet to come. That includes 'Aquaman', 'The Flash', 'Cyborg', 'The Batman' and 'Justice League' to name just a few, but Geoff Johns is thinking into the far future, and recently explained how he would hope to turn the DCEU into a universe very similar to the one we see in DC Comics.

Speaking with IGN Live as part of San Diego Comic Con, the DC Films boss explained: "We haven’t gone out there and said what our slate is and that’s because we’ll do it when we’re ready and we have the films that we’re excited about. But for Batman, what I will say is that Batman is more than just Batman and, you know, it’s been way too long since we’ve seen an expansion of that universe, and Batgirl – we are doing Batgirl with Joss Whedon, it’s going to be super exciting. He’s going to start that next year, and that’s just the start. We want to explore the Batman universe in a very big new way and Matt Reeves is coming on to do Batman now, and we don’t want to do the same thing that has been done before. We want to build it out just like we built it out in the comics."

With Ben Affleck currently in the role of the Caped Crusader, but widely rumoured to be exiting following his appearance in 'Justice League', there could be a number of avenues for the characters in the DCEU to go down. Whatever the case may be, some major changes could be right around the corner if Johns gets his way. Finding out what exactly they may be however is anybody's guess.

More: Zack Snyder Cedes 'Justice League' Following His Daughter's Death

'Justice League' is released on November 17, 2017 with 'Aquaman' set to drop on December 21, 2018, 'Shazam!' on April 5, 2019, 'Cyborg' on April 3, 2020 and 'Green Lantern Corps' on July 24, 2020.