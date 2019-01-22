Bake Off judge superstar, Prue Leith, has given fans a glimpse into her personal life and revealed she and her husband still own separate houses. The 78-year-old cooking sensation has admitted both her and her 71-year-old spouse still own their own property and they spend time in the separate buildings each day.

Prue Leith and her second husband, John Playfair, married in 2016

Speaking on Loose Women, Prue explained that, predominately, she and fashion designer, John Playfair, live in her house.

She said: "I have to say, this is a slight press exaggeration. We live together in my house, sleep together in my house each night, but the thing is, he still has his house where all his stuff is.

"When we wake up in the morning, he makes me a cup of tea - I get it in bed, he goes back to his house and cleans the shoes, including mine!

"He doesn't have any gender rubbish, he doesn’t mind carrying my handbag, he is a confident guy."

Explaining the reason for separate houses, she added: "We are both too old and have too much stuff, imagine, me having to move half my clobber out the house for his, he is the most untidy man I have ever met, I am neat and organised, it would be awful!"

Prue - who stepped in Mary Berry's shoes as a Bake Off judge when the hit show moved to Channel 4 - married John in 2016 after five years of dating.

The star gives her professional opinion on the bakers alongside stalwart, Paul Hollywood and new presenters, Noel Fielding and Sandy Toksvig.

The South African cook was previously married to author Rayne Kruger from 1974 to 2002, until his death at the age of 80 and the pair were parents to son, Danny, and adopted daughter, Li-Da.