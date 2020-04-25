Artem Chingvintsev hopes lockdown restrictions are lifted before Nikki Bella gives birth.

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional is expecting his first child with his fiancée and though the couple are both very excited, the social distancing measures currently in place due to the coronavirus pandemic mean Artem has been unable to join the 'Total Bellas' star for her recent hospital appointments, so they are keen for the rules to change soon.

He said: ''It's a really crazy time. It's going to be interesting to see what happens with the new restrictions.

''We usually go for pregnancy scans together but I couldn't go to the last one because new rules meant that Nikki couldn't bring anyone to the hospital.''

The 37-year-old dancer - who has been in a relationship with Nikki since late 2018 - has always wanted to be a dad but didn't expect the couple to have kids so soon.

He admitted: ''I've always wanted to have kids - I think it's something that every human should experience.

''But we hadn't thought, 'We need to have them now.'

''We are very lucky.''

Despite the measures in place, the couple are still able to spend time with Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan and their daughter Birdie, two.

Artem told HELLO! magazine: ''Nikki and Brie have houses next door to each other, so we're kind of quarantining with them.''

Meanwhile, Artem is adjusting to having his personal life play out on TV thanks to the sisters' reality show, 'Total Bellas', and though he's usually fine being filmed around the clock, some aspects are frustrating.

He said: ''You get used to cameras being with you 24/7 but you have to be prepared for people to have an opinion.

''It's definitely different and I'm a bit hesitant about what is going to come with it.

''We had an argument in one of the episodes and I'm like, 'Oh no, do we have to relieve that moment again?'

''It's a rollercoaster. But we've had a good response to the show.''