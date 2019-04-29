It's been quite a ride for us music-wise this month, with a glorious blend of dance, R&B, indie-pop and folk-rock releases plus a surprise compilation that has done nothing to dampen our excitement. Here are seven of April's most listenable albums that you ought to add to your Spotify library now.

The Chemical Brothers - No Geography

Big Beat pioneers The Chemical Brothers released their first album in four years, and while it hasn't reached the number one status of previous record Born in the Echoes, it has already received critical acclaim. It's by no means perfect, but there's something different at every turn from mind-bending psychedelia to dance-worthy floorfillers.

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Lizzo has hit the US album charts for the first time with her epic third album Cuz I Love You. It's also her Atlantic Records debut, and it's been applauded for its seriously empowering messages. Plus, the album cover sees her displaying her curvy, dark, nude body representing feminine beauty in its purity.

The Cranberries - In the End

We're sad to see the last of The Cranberries, but it's been an incredible 27 years. Featuring posthumous vocals from the late Dolores O'Riordan, In The End marks a fitting farewell to an iconic band, encapsulating the sadness we all feel and yet remaining uplifting and optimistic.

Cage the Elephant - Social Cues

Another great record from Kentucky rockers Cage the Elephant. It would be easy for such a band to see their material going downhill after ten years, but these guys remain fresh, relevant and thoroughly entertaining. They've had a rough time since 2015's Tell Me I'm Pretty, but that raw vulnerability only makes for a sensational album.

Foxygen - Seeing Other People

Not the most optimistic or indeed vibrant of indie albums, but we've never been able to resist this Californian duo. It's a piece of bitter nostalgia, amusing and relatable in equal measure, and it's proof that they have really mastered their craft.

Circa Waves - What's It Like Over There?

On their new label PIAS, Liverpool's Circa Waves have once again reached the top 10 in the UK with their third album What's It Like Over There?. It's certainly a change in course for them with more melodic pop moments, which might sound like a predictable move, but if anything their sound is more uninhibited than ever.

For the Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones

We're not the only ones obsessed with the return of Game of Thrones and this compilation soundtrack made it all the more exciting. It features prominent tracks like SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott's Power Is Power, Maren Morris' Kingdom of One and The Lumineers' Nightshade.

