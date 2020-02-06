Anne-Marie worked with Ed Sheeran on her new album.

The 'Heavy' hitmaker has been back in the studio with the pop superstar who has penned a number of tracks on her upcoming second studio album - the follow-up to 2018's 'Speak Your Mind' - which is as-yet-untitled.

The 28-year-old star admitted it was a no-brainer to work with Ed again after the success of '2002', which he co-wrote.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We just had to. ''Also, it will have happened ­anyway, because that was a great song, wasn't it?

''I don't know how many we've ­written. But there's going to be more.

''He's great. I feel like he's the only person I ask for advice outside of the professionals in the industry.

''He would always have my best interests and tell me the truth, which is what I need.''

Anne-Marie thought she had finished her album in January 2019, and was ''angry'' when her record label told her she should keep writing, but after speaking with Ed - who she supported in 2017 and 2018 - and penning the track 'Birthday', she realised that they were right, as she believes her new tunes surpass her previous material.

She said: ''I think it's 10 times better than the first music.

''I love 'Friends' and '2002' - they're my favourite songs I've written - so it's the next step from them.

''I thought I had written the ­second album in January last year and I said to my label, 'I'm ready, let's go, we'll put this album out and then we'll write the next one. What are you waiting for?'

''They were like, 'Anne-Marie, just keep writing.' I was like, 'What the f***?!' I was so angry.

''And then I wrote 'Birthday' in October and I was like, 'Maybe I should listen to you guys a little bit more.'

''But I spoke to Ed about it and he said he always goes through the same thing, where he feels like he's ready and then he ends up writing, for example, 'Shape Of You', and that changed everything about that album.

''So yeah ... The next album should be called 'You Should Listen More', or 'Take The Advice.'''