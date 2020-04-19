Anne-Marie's anxiety was ''overwhelming''.

The 'Speak Your Mind' hitmaker admits her mental health got ''worse'' when she became an artist and she struggled to even walk into a room first, and urged others to go ahead.

She said: ''It got worse when I became an artist. I was like, 'Great.' It got overwhelming. It was just, preventing things that were easy. Little things, like going into a room full of people, I wouldn't be able to do that. I'd have to get people to go in first, so everyone would look at them, then I could go in second.''

And the 29-year-old singer admits she thought she was just a ''weirdo'' before she diagnosed herself with the condition.

She added: ''I just thought I was a weirdo. I didn't understand myself. Then I found out it was anxiety, and I felt better as soon as I said it, as other people could understand.''

And Anne-Marie plans to make herself as unfiltered as possible because she feels it is important to be ''honest'' with her fans.

She told The Observer newspaper: ''I haven't thought about that. I think the reason I've been able to even carry on doing this career is because I am so honest and I want people to know who I am. That's been a great thing for me, rather than, you know, acting like someone else.''

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie feels ''lucky'' that she can channel her feelings into her songs.

She said: ''Writing it down really helped,. I'm so lucky that I'm able to write my thoughts in songs. I think without that I would have been a recluse. I don't know what I would've done with my life, to be honest. I think the songwriting has helped me so much, so that's why I say to people: if you're too scared to go to someone or worried about what people are going to think about you, or [think that] are people judging you, just write a tweet, or write it on a piece of paper next to your bed. If you just write it down so it's in existence, there in front of you rather than just in your brain, it really helps.''