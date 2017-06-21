Anne-Marie is ''excited'' for her collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker has teased she has a ''really really good song'' with the 'Shape Of You' singer.

She said: ''We have definitely got a song together, it's a really, really good song. Honestly, Ed is a very talented songwriter and I'm excited.''

The 26-year-old singer has been busy touring with Ed and jetsetting all over the world and says drinking water and going to the gym helps her stay stage ready.

She added to the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'm drinking a lot of water right now, going to the gym and taking a lot of vitamins.

''I went straight from the tour with Ed Sheeran to Australia, New Zealand and Belgium so I'm looking after my body, finally!''

It comes after Anne-Marie revealed Ed had been offering her advice whilst she supported him on tour.

She shared: ''I used to take life so seriously, I got so stressed. Someone said to me 'Why are you getting so worked up? you started this to have fun' and they were right. Me and Ed have so much fun. His crowds are so welcoming and seem to be really good people.

''Ed told me you must always stay in contact with your mum, dad and family. You're constantly tweeting reaching out to other people and letting them know you're OK but you aren't talking to the most important people. Now I try to talk to them every day.''

And Ed and Anne-Marie have wanted to collaborate for a long time.

She said: ''Well we've been friends for so long and ever since the start really I was like 'look we need to get a writing session in,' and he was like 'yeah, yeah, yeah.' We've both been really busy and then I think it was like maybe a couple of months ago he was like 'look, I've got this song, we need to work on it' and soooo ... we worked on it!''