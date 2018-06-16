Ryan Murphy, co-creator of 'American Horror Story', has revealed some huge details surrounding the upcoming eighth season. Whilst many thought the new batch of episodes would follow a 'Biohazard' sort of theme, Murphy has now thrown all of the rumours out of the window and confirmed that his first season and third season's themes would be crossing over.

Ryan Murphy is 'American Horror Story' co-creator

In the past, the showrunner had said season 9 would be the time that the characters of 'Murder House' and 'Coven' would come together for a crossover season, but it would seem things have been bumped forward 12 months. Whether the 'Radioactive' tease Murphy gave will play into the show at all this year remains to be seen; it'll also be interesting to find out if Murphy's 'reveal' of the year being 2032 is something that was true.

Taking to Twitter, the critically-acclaimed writer announced: "The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER".

One of the biggest questions surrounding the news is exactly who will be making their return. We know that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, and Billie Lourd will all be returning, alongside newest cast member Joan Collins. But what about fan-favourite Jessica Lange? She's not been with the show for a few seasons now, but she was an integral part of both 'Murder House' and 'Coven'.

Connie Britton was also a major star during the first season of 'AHS', so to see her make a comeback in some way or another would be a dream for fans of the show.

Whatever happens, one thing's for sure: we can't wait to see it!

We'll bring you more news surrounding the 'American Horror Story' crossover season as and when we get it.