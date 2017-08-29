Returning for its seventh season next month, 'American Horror Story' will once again divide the nation, but this time for a very different reason as the 2016 Presidential Election serves as the launch pad for the rest of the season, subtitled 'Cult'. Check out a first-look trailer below:

Despite the initial recognition of now-President Donald Trump and his former Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton in the teaser, it's clear from the rest of the trailer that the season's focus will actually be elsewhere, with stalking clowns and manipulative minds at the centre of the drama.

Speaking following a press screening of the season's first three episodes, show creator Ryan Murphy explained: "It's not about Trump, it's not about Clinton. It's about somebody with the wherewithal to put their finger up to the wind and see that that's what happening and using that to rise up and form power and use people's vulnerabilities about how they're feeling afraid.

Ryan Murphy promises there's only a slither of politics in 'Cult'

"Yes, the jumping-off point of the show is election night, and the characters have very strong points of view about Trump and Clinton, but it really is not about them. It really is about the rise of a cult of personality that can rise in a divided society."

It's a wise move to ensure that both sides of the political spectrum will be kept on their toes throughout the season. This promise should mean that no matter where your political meanings may lie, you'll be able to enjoy what's on offer for everything it truly is. There are however already quite a number of right-leaning potential viewers complaining about the show's portrayal of Trump and his voters, simply after a minute-long teaser, so we're not sure just how well this one is going to go down.

One thing's for sure; Murphy has never pulled any punches in the past when it comes to his real life and dishing out opinions. We're sure that, despite his promises here, there will be a few subtle jabs at the 45th President scattered throughout 'Cult'.

'American Horror Story: Cult' debuts on FX in the US on September 5, before arriving on FOX in the UK on September 8.