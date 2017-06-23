Based on the best-selling, award-winning fantasy novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, 'American Gods' is the incredibly compelling and addictive new series on the US Starz network, following the story of Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and his new boss, Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). As the battle between the old gods and the new brews in America, the pair go deep into a world Shadow didn't even know existed, with the former prisoner meeting some of the biggest personalities on the planet.

Ian McShane and Ricky Whittle lead the series / Credit: Starz

Enjoying a successful first run, the show was picked up for a second season this May, with showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green returning to the helm, alongside Whittle, McShane, Emily Browning and the other stellar members of the cast. Now, Fuller has been opening up about what we should expect when the series makes its return.

"Much of the pacing and dreamlike quality of Season 1 was about Shadow Moon's mental state, and now that he's been activated [as a believer], we can expect something a little different from how we're going to tell the stories," the showrunner explained in a chat with The Wrap.

He added: "Now that he believes, how does he believe? And how will what's happened with his wife and Mr. Wednesday shift those beliefs? Suffice to say, Shadow will have a much more exciting arc in Season 2 than he did in Season 1."

Also revealing that the second season had been extended from the first season's original eight episodes to 10, it's clear that both the Starz network and everybody working on the show are impressed with what it's been able to do so far, and have big expectations and ambition moving forward.

Where the show goes next is anybody's guess, but those who have read the book will have a general idea of what might go down. In saying that, major additions have been made to the story we've seen on screen, as we're able to follow an array of different places and goings on all at the same time. That's something that was never possible within the novel, without an extra thousand pages thrown in.

One thing's for sure; with Gaiman overseeing proceedings, it's sure to remain loyal to the original story.

'American Gods' season 1 is available now on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with season 2 expected to debut there and in the US on Starz at some point in 2018.