Amber Davies has given up dating on the advice of Dolly Parton.

The former 'Love Island' contestant met the country legend when she landed a role in London stage show '9 To 5' and the 'Jolene' hitmaker urged her to put her career ahead of her personal life.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I'm still a party girl at heart, but I've realised it's not my time for a man.

''I honestly don't know what I'd do with one at the moment.

''I've been fortunate enough to pick up roles in the West End and I hope that's going to be a platform for more acting, so my mentality has had to change.

''It was actually Dolly Parton who first gave me the advice.

''I always thought I'd be ­settling down by now, but I went out to meet her and she warned me to avoid the temptation of romance for now and focus on my career.

''She said, 'Career first, men can wait for you', and it turns out she was completely right.''

And the 23-year-old star has no plans to change her focus in the forseeable future, insisting the only man in her life is her beloved pooch Oreo.

She said: ''I've been able to get my first steps towards my dream and I'm determined than nothing will get in the way of that. The only man in my life now is my dog.''

Amber even credits her dog for curbing her party lifestyle.

She explained: ''I had no bedtime before I got a dog. I could go out whenever I wanted for as long as I wanted, but now I have to be home by 12. That's been good for me.

''I've realised that I don't miss out on much by being the first to head home.

''I don't get the beer fear -- worrying about what I might have said or done! Getting the dog has helped me grow up.''