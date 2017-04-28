Though it's been a hugely successful original series for streaming platform Netflix, '13 Reasons Why' hasn't been allowed to enjoy its success without falling foul to criticism from professionals involved in suicide awareness groups. Being accused of glorifying suicide and rape through the brutally explicit scenes including in the series, the show hasn't found fans in everybody watching.

Alisha Boe and Dylan Minnette star in the Netflix original series

Following young student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and her final days alive before she kills herself, viewers follow the journey of her former classmates who all held an influence over Hannah's decision. Leaving behind a series of cassette tapes that gave her 13 reasons as to why she took her own life, the show is an honest exploration of the many issues youngsters go through when trying to enjoy their high school life.

Though many have called for the series to be censored, actress Alisha Boe who plays Jessica in the show has defended it and explained why she thinks the scenes are important and had to be included.

"It shouldn't be censored at all," she said to The Hollywood Reporter. "If you just brush over the suicide scene, the audience will think that it was easy. If you brush over the two rape scenes then the audience will think, 'Why are these girls freaking out so much?' Because that's already the stigma behind it. We really have to show how ugly it is and how much it can affect a person's life. It's not easy and it shouldn't be easy to watch."

Recently speaking with former Vice President Joe Biden about sexual assault, the actress added how "inspiring" it was to talk to the political figure, and noted that the rally she attended was for It's On Us; a "foundation that's trying to change the conversation rather than shifting the blame to victims."

Boe also recalled recent memories of how strangers have now approached her and thanked her for her portrayal of Jessica, giving their own stories of how they were raped and now they feel they can talk about it.

No matter how you feel about '13 Reasons Why', it's hard to argue with the fact that it's helping a huge portion of people when it comes to traditionally taboo topics. As a society, we have to begin talking more about suicide, mental health, rape and the like, and if '13 Reasons Why' can play some part in that, then surely it's been a success.

'13 Reasons Why' is available now on Netflix.