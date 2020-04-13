Alexis Ren thinks ''perception is everything''.

The 23-year-old model believes public perception helps to shape reality, insisting that caring about how she's viewed isn't ''wasted energy'' at all.

Asked why she cares about what people think of her, Alexis replied on Twitter: ''Because I care HOW people think. Perception is everything, it's what's sculpted this reality. (sic)''

Another Twitter user then insisted that all realities are ''distinct to the individual''.

And Alexis - who was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the year in 2018 - replied: ''Yes but we are apart of a collective consciousness that does effect our perception because of the whole we-are-one-and-science-proves- that thing so as much as we can create our own perception, how much inner peace can we truly have in a world so wounded? (sic)''

Meanwhile, Alexis previously admitted she struggled to make friends as a child.

The model found it tough to form friendships during her childhood because she was homeschooled - and for that reason, Alexis is amazed she now has so many followers on social media.

Alexis - who now has 13.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter - wrote on the photo-sharing website back in 2018: ''i was homeschooled my entire life so I didn't have many friends and grew up shy and introverted. who would've known 11 million people would end up following my life (sic)''