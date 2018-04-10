The UK is synonymous with music festivals. It's home to dozens of them, many specialising in specific genres. Unfortunately, the nation's biggest, world-renowned festival, Glastonbury, is not running this summer to allow for the festival site to recover in time for 2019. On the flip side, there are plenty of other events planned to keep you occupied. If you're venturing to Britain this summer, be sure to check out these six summer festivals that are perfect for families and friends alike.

Kasabian live in Liverpool

Isle of Wight Festival

We're just a couple of months away from the 2018 Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park, to take place June 21 to 24. This three-day event has an eclectic mix of indie and rock bands, folk and pop acts, as well as electronic dance DJs. This year sees Britain's acclaimed live band, Kasabian, headline the Friday night, followed by legendary 80s group Depeche Mode and The Killers on the Saturday and Sunday respectively. There's plenty going on aside from the main stages, with a Kidzone also operating for young families to enjoy in the mid-June sunshine.

RiZE Festival

When it was announced that Virgin would be ending its long association with V Festival, it was feared that would be the end of the event. Nevertheless, Hylands Park in Chelmsford will be the new home of RiZE Festival, with four stages, alternative entertainment, street food, craft beer and much more. The line-up looks likely to suit fans of 90s rock, with Oasis bad boy, Liam Gallagher headlining on the Friday night, followed by Welsh rockers Stereophonics on the Saturday, August 18th.

British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival

Given its impressive location in the heart of London's Hyde Park, the British Summer Time Festival is one of the most popular events in the capital's calendar. Even Prince Harry was spotted at the 2017 festival watching The Killers. The festival is staged over two weekends in July, with feel-good acts such as Bruno Mars, Michael Buble and Santana followed by fully-fledged icons such as Eric Clapton and Paul Simon. The latter is said to be performing his last ever show in the UK, so it's not to be missed.

Cambridge Rock Festival

This smaller-scale music festival is by no means as grand as some of the others, but it packs a punch and has even been nominated for the UK Festival Awards. Cambridge Rock Festival is perfect for fans of prog rock and classic rock from bands across the UK and worldwide. 2018 will be the festival's 14 th year. It was almost cancelled in 2017 due to location issues, but music lotto winners Adrian and Gillian Bayford saved the day by allowing the festival to take place in the grounds of their own home. This year's line-up sees the likes of Dare, Atomic Rooster, Mostly Autumn and King King take to the stage in the UK's leading mid-sized music festival on July 26-29.

TRNSMT

Following the sad ending of T in the Park, Scotland received a brand-new music festival last summer in the shape of TRNSMT - pronounced Transmit. It was held in Glasgow Green and was a huge success; so much so that the event's organisers are hosting 120,000-plus revellers again this summer. The Arctic Monkeys are making their comeback in, along with Queen + Adam Lambert and other household festival names such as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand andLiam Gallagher.

Download Festival

For those that still have a hankering to mosh, the UK's Download Festival remains the spiritual home of heavy rock and metal in Britain. It is one of the longest-serving festivals on the summer circuit and is going to welcome some of the biggest names in the history of rock music in 2018. Ozzy Osbourne and Guns n' Roses are both set to headline the Download stage, while hugely engaging acts such as Marilyn Manson, The Hives and Avenged Sevenfold will provide more than adequate support, all taking place from the 8th to the 10th of June at historic Donington Park. If that's not enough for you, you'll just have to sit tight and wait for Glastonbury 2019. Early indications suggest that Madonna may have been picked to headline the legends slot, but as yet none of the headliners has been announced. Keep your eyes peeled as millions of people will want a piece of the action, with only 203,000 tickets available.