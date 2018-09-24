A musician's soul has a melody that bleeds into everything they do. Very often, they will go about their day without being able to express how much more alive they feel with music. Why not give them a gift with meaning, one that touches that part of their soul like The Eternity Rose gifts collection for all occasions. Choosing a music gift for the musicians in your life can be a little difficult sometimes. Where do you start? Are the guitar gifts you buy actually going to be used? So, without further delay, here's our 5 perfect gifts for music lover that they'll actually use.

Streaming Subscription

It used to be overwhelming to buy music as a gift. Just 10 years ago, if you wanted to buy someone music, you'd probably have picked up an iTunes gift card or even physical media by going into a music store and rifling through the thousands of albums was seriously stressful. Those days are gone. These days we're used to subscription-based streaming technology from the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora. Despite the fact that streaming services have taken over as the new way to consume music, many people are reluctant to go back to paying for music after the free, less-than-legal download revolution of the past. Taking that cost off someone in the form of a gift card is an easy way to improve their daily listening experience to ad-free bliss. If you want to up your game, consider gifting an annual subscription to a streaming service such as Apple Music or Spotify.

One of the most important things to determine when looking at purchasing a subscription is which service the recipient is using, or at least has access to. There's little point in buying someone a Spotify membership if they've built up an Apple Music library and they're happy with the service - so do some research first. In terms of cost, this really varies and depends on what you'd like to spend.

A Vinyl

Help them grow their vinyl collection with exclusive records delivered to their door every month. Each record comes with original art prints and a cocktail recipe for the ultimate listening experience. Subscribers also get access to Vinyl Me, Please's members-only online store for the best deals. If he doesn't like the album that arrived, most of the subscriptions have unlimited swaps so he'll only fill his shelves with his favourite albums. Also to protect the collection you're going to need a turntable, until recently there weren't any terrific budget turntable options out there. Cheaper tables would destroy your records, while nicer ones were out of most people's price range. Thankfully, that's no longer a problem now there are ample amount of option available to choose from.

Sonos

No music-lovers gift roundup would be complete without a recommendation for a Sonos speaker. In this case, we're recommending the Sonos Play:One. It's compact yet surprisingly powerful and fits perfectly on a bookshelf, countertop or desk. Set up takes no more than five minutes and Sonos allows you to wirelessly stream any music service. The best part about Sonos speakers is that they can be easily expanded to fit all your home audio needs. It's a knockout speaker and a steal for the sound quality. The new Sonos One line just rolled out a voice-controlled, smart speaker with Amazon Alexa integration, with Google Home assistant to follow in 2018. That means your favorite music snob can simply ask their Sonos One to play Lorde (and even specify in which room, if they have a full Sonos home audio system) and hear the dulcet tones of their favorite artist. Sonos offers full voice support for Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, SiriusXM, and TuneIn at launch, with Spotify to follow soon.

A DAC

A DAC (Digital Analog Converter) is one of those things most people won't know or care about, but music lovers will appreciate. Your phone probably doesn't have the best-quality DAC, most streamed audio won't get past the purists and high-end headphones don't always like being powered by phone headphone jacks. It can be hard to get really high-quality audio on the go. There are two great options like Ifi audio it's a battery-powered DAC and headphone amp, one not that much bigger than a phone. It takes a digital input, going right to the source, bypassing the audio processing of your laptop or phone. Also the flash drive-sized AudioQuest Dragonfly Black makes digital music sound better by removing noise and other little imperfections that you might not even realize are there.

Headphones

Music is technology. And music is also enhanced by technology-hearing a song through comfortable, amazing-sounding headphones will make you never want to pop in crappy earbuds ever again. Technology allows us to make music in new ways, too, using light and touch instead of theory and scales. It lets us listen anywhere, create anywhere, and do it faster than ever before. If someone you love is into hearing every nuance of their favourite songs, do them a favor and get headphones as a gift. I recommend arguably the best also music junkies favourite Bose QuiteComfort 35. When you combine best-in-class active-noise cancelling and an extremely comfortable, fold-up headphone design, the result is the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II). The oval-shaped design of the earcups attempt to fit over the whole ear to provide a heightened level of comfort over fully round earcups. Beyond the design, the Bluetooth wireless capability allows the QC35 to add multipoint pairing or connecting to two devices simultaneously via NFC. An LED battery indicator lets you know how much juice you have left. If the battery runs out, the headphones work just fine when wired with the included cable.

Music-themed gifts are not only deeply personal, but also quite stylish and elegant across a range of projects. No matter their age or musical background - and no matter the occasion - show how much their art means to you with an unforgettable musical present.