Just like ordinary people, celebrities want to have fun from time to time. It seems that each of them has a different hobby and some of them are focused on casino games. There's no doubt that this is a fun and potentially lucrative activity which is becoming more popular due to the Internet.

As we said before, there are many celebrities that like playing casino games and we will use this article to highlight a few of them.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is a remarkable actor and he has many successful movies and movie awards that can confirm that. There's a good reason why he is a proud owner of two Oscars. But, what's even more interesting is that Ben is a passionate poker player. He's been playing this table game for years and it seems that he has become a true professional. As a matter of fact, he was part of many poker tournaments in the past and won one back in 2004 in California. Today, it's not unusual to see Mr. Affleck in popular casinos across the US.

The world-renowned rapper is another celebrity that enjoys casino games and gambling. Although 50 Cent places wagers on different casino games, he is known as a passionate sports bettor. People are still talking about one of his breathtaking bets worth two million dollars. He decided to back Floyd Mayweather Jr on the boxing match against Manny Pacquiao. As expected, he's a great fan of the New York Giants which is why he is placing bets on this team too.

Tobey Maguire

Wonder Boys, The Good German, Seabiscuit, The Great Gatsby, and Spider-Man are some of the movies where Tobey Maguire had one of the main roles. But, what many people don't know is that this innocent-looking actor has a passion for gambling. In fact, Tobey was part of an FBI investigation about an illegal poker room, a story which was later used as the basis of the movie Molly's Game. Tobey was a regular poker player during these games together with actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Affleck.

Frank Sinatra

The legendary singer was a frequent guest in many casinos in Las Vegas. Truth be told, he was going there even before he became a celebrity. Of course, the success he made in the field of music has not prevented him from visiting casinos. But, there's one thing that has changed and that's his attitude. Frank started wagering more money and he was often seen arguing with the dealers.

Harry Styles, P Diddy, Michael Jordan, Scott Ian, Ray Romano, Pamela Anderson, and Derren Brown are a few other celebrities that are fond of playing casino games.