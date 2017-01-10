New Order have added three more US live dates to their touring schedule, having already been announced to play at Coachella Festival in Spring. Tickets are going on sale for the extra shows this weekend, which will take place in California and New York.

New Order hit the road in April

Last week, the UK synthpop band announced that they were joining the roster for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California in April, and now they've secured two more dates in the state, and another one in New York City.

They will play at the Santa Barbara Bowl and Berkeley's Greek Theater on April 18th and April 21st respectively, with special guests Poliça supporting the shows more than a year after releasing their third album 'United Crushers'. Before that though, they are due to arrive in New York on April 13th for a stint at the Radio City Music Hall.

New Order will also be playing both Sundays of the two Coachella weekends (April 16th and 23rd), which is being headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Radiohead. Other Sunday artists include Lorde, Justice, Porter Robinson and Madeon, and Future Islands.

The band; who are Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Stephen Morris, Tom Chapman and Phil Cunningham; released their last album in 2015. 'Music Complete' was their first project on Mute Records and reached number two in the UK, making it their highest charting album since 1993's 'Republic'. Over the last year, they have been performing around the world including shows at London's Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House. They also headlined Glastonbury Festival and have just completed their South American tour.

Tickets for the shows will be available on January 13th 2017 for the Berkeley and New York gigs, and January 14th for their show at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Passes for Coachella are already sold out.

Tour Dates:

April 13 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 16 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

April 21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater

April 23 - Indio, CA - Coachella