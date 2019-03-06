Artist:
Song title: Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids On The Block are the latest boyband to be making a comeback. They've unveiled a new song entitled 'Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)', taken from the 30th anniversary edition of 'Hangin' Tough' - with a video featuring a cameo of Lance Bass from NSYNC.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...

New Kids On The Block -...