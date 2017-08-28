Netflix is without a doubt one of the best places to go for the latest entertainment in television and film. With new additions to their slate every month, we've decided to take a look at September and some of the originals that will hit the streaming service, whether it be new seasons of already-established series, or something new altogether.

Narcos (Season 3) - Released September 1, 2017

Though it's returning for a third season, the story is going to shift hugely in 'Narcos' when the series makes its comeback. Pablo Escobar is in the ground, but there are still drug cartels operating under the nose of DEA agent Javier Pena in this fictional account of the Cali Cartel. Calling themselves the Gentlemen of Cali, the group will attract the attention of the DEA, all of which are intent on bringing down the four powerful godfathers that head up the cartel. Damian Alcazar, Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann and Pepe Rapazote are the actors stepping into the roles of the godfathers, with Pedro Pascal making his return as DEA agent Javier Pena. Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe and Arturo Castro all also join the series in a slew of new roles. As all of the rules change in 'Narcos', danger is at an all-time high; something many won't come to realise until it's too late.

Bojack Horseman (Season 4) - Released September 8, 2017

The poster for 'Bojack Horseman' season 1

In previous years, 'Bojack Horseman' has been widely hyped ahead of hitting Netflix, so to see absolutely nothing in the way of promotional material so far means that anticipation surrounding the batch of new episodes is at an all-time high. With the likes of Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris and Alison Brie making their return to the vocal cast, we're sure the show will continue being one of the funniest adult animations available.

American Vandal (Season 1) - Released September 15, 2017

You'd be forgiven for watching this trailer and thinking it was based on a true story, but we'll be the first to tell you that this is a satirical film made up of eight 30-minute episodes, taking aim at the likes of 'Making A Murderer' and 'The Keepers'. It's odd to see Netflix go down this path after their true crime documentaries have done so well and gained such success, but we're sure the humour will shine through here and impress those watching at home. Let's just hope that the 4 hours we'll see will be funny throughout and the show doesn't run out of steam after just a few minutes.

First They Killed My Father - Released September 15, 2017

With Angelina Jolie serving as director, 'First They Killed My Father' is the adaptation of the gripping memoir of the same name by Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung. Remembering the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978, the film will tell the story through Loung's eyes from the age of five, as the Khmer Rouge came to power and ruled until Loung turned nine. Though it was officially released back in February, the film's Netflix release hits mid-September.

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 1) [Everywhere except US and Canada] - Starts September 25, 2017

Fans of the 'Star Trek' franchise have been waiting for a new television series for some time, and they'll finally be getting it now in the form of 'Discovery', led by former 'The Walking Dead' star Sonequa Martin-Green. Following the voyages of Starfleet on missions that have never before being explored, the show will see Klingons discover the Starfleet and do their best to start a war against them. With so much on the line, this could be one of the most dramatic and chaotic examples of 'Star Trek' storytelling we've ever seen.

Our Souls At Night - Released September 29, 2017

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite to lead this new film, which is set to debut at the Venice Film Festival ahead of Netflix's premiere. Fonda stars here as Addie; a woman who must adapt to life as a widower, before making a new connection with her neighbour and starting up a new relationship that could see her find happiness once more.