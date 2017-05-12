When you talk about hugely successful new shows in 2016, you can't get away without mentioning Netflix original series 'Stranger Things' from the Duffer brothers; Matt and Ross Duffer. Telling the story of missing youngster Will and the appearance of a strange young girl known only as Eleven, it soon became apparant that the world these characters were living in was one where anything was possible, and monsters really did exist.

Matt and Ross Duffer are creators of the series

Capturing the imaginations of audiences across the globe, 'Stranger Things' fans immediately demanded a second season, and when one was finally announced they were a little irked to discover it wouldn't be hitting Netflix until the end of October, 2017.

Despite that, excitement surrounding the show's future remains at an all time high, and it would seem that this is something that extends to those who work on the series.

David Harbour will return for the second season of 'Stranger Things'

Speaking to Mashable, director and executive producer Shawn Levy explained: "As the episodes were written by the Duffers, they realised that there was too much story for nine episodes. So it forced us to be judicious in which stories we tell this season.

"So one of the surprises was, not all of our grand ideas are going to be serviced in one season... If we had 40 ideas going into the season, 30 [we] are going to pick, and the rest go in the back of our head for, hopefully, future chapters."

Of course, the Duffers and co. are clearly looking ahead, as the show's second season hasn't even hit the streaming service just yet. With Netflix boss Ted Sarandos previously mentioning that the second season's first episode is "fantastic" however, they can rest assured that they've got the support of the higher ups.

'Stranger Things' Season 2 is expected hit Netflix on Halloween, October 31, 2017.