It looks like some more new faces will be headed to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana when 'Stranger Things' makes its return for a third season next year. The series has never been afraid to bring new blood into the fold to help progress the narrative, and did a brilliant job with their newbies when the second season rolled around.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer in the second season of 'Stranger Things'

Now, with the Duffer Brothers' 80s sci-fi drama series moving into production for a batch of eight new episodes, more details will begin to bubble to the surface in regards to what viewers can expect from the future. We know of course that the main group of teens will be returning to the spotlight, and that David Harbour and Winona Ryder will also make a comeback, but what about those new faces?

According to That Hashtag Show, at least three new characters will be making their way onto the series. The site also gives some information as to what we should expect from each of the new personalities:

"Mayor Larry Kline. Described as a classic, 80’s style slick politician, “Kline” is described as pathetic and driven only by his own interests. The studio is looking for a male, 40s-60s, to fill the role.

"Bruce. A morally compromised news reporter in his 50s, “Bruce” was described as outwardly sexist, overweight and bedraggled.

"Patricia Brown. Patricia” seems to be filing the role of the sweet, neighborhood elder. The studio is looking for a woman in her 70s for the role which will see her spending a lot of time tending to her garden and offering her advice to the neighborhood kids."

The names given may simply be placeholders, but the descriptions of each character are ones we imagine will remain. Whether or not they're everything they appear to be on the surface however remains to be seen.

With 'Stranger Things' putting topical matters front-and-centre, we imagine there will be some incredible scenes with the "sexist" male reporter and some of the show's female cast members. They're more than capable than holding their own. And when it comes to the "sweet, neighborhood elder", will everything really be all that it seems? We'll have to wait and find out, but one thing's for sure - these new details have whetted our appetites for more 'Stranger Things'!

We'll bring you more news on the third season of 'Stranger Things' as and when we get it.