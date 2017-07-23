Zooming back to 1984, to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Netflix original sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' will be making its return as those who reside there do their best to recover from the shocking after-effects of the Demogorgon and the secrets uncovered at Hawkins Lab. Celebrating the series at this year's San Diego Comic Con, a first look trailer for the show's second season has been unveiled, which you can check out below:

There's a lot to digest in the trailer, with plenty of twists and turns promised as the show continues. With the clear signs that the pop culture references to some of the biggest franchises in the mid-80s will continue, there's even the intro to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' working to prop up the teaser. The fan-service here is undeniably great.

When it comes to content about the show, Netflix haven't been cheap on what they've teased. Not only do we see Eleven making her return, but we see that, despite Will Byers making his return to Hawkins following his time in the Upside Down, he's not the same boy he was before that perilous journey. In fact, he's having visions which promise darkness will swallow up the entire town, in the form of a gigantic and threatening new monster. Could this one have a voice? The youngster is certainly hearing an ominous threat as well as seeing what he sees.

Will's seeing things in the second season of 'Stranger Things'

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer had an incredible task in recreating the brilliance of the first season while moving the story along here, but it looks like they've gone above and beyond if this teaser is anything to go by. With a likely bigger budget, everything has been made more impressive with the winning formula of season one still ruling over the show. We can't wait to see what new additions such as Max (Sadie Sink) will bring to the story. It's going to be one heck of a Halloween.

'Stranger Things' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 set to debut on October 27.