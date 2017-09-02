One of the biggest breakout hits on television last year was Netflix original series 'Stranger Things', from creators The Duffer Brothers, aka Matt and Ross Duffer. Taking viewers to the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana, the series turned the usual 'young boy goes missing' story on its head, opening up a whole new world of dangerous adventure in a place known as the 'Upside Down'.

Noah Schnapp returns for the second season of 'Stranger Things'

Set in the 1980s, the series included many-a-reference to some brilliant pop culture moments of the time, allowing its sci-fi-meets-horror genre mash-up to venture outside of its usual boundaries. With hugely talented members of the cast, both young and old, giving stellar performances throughout, it was instantly clear that Netflix had another huge triumph on its hands.

Now, with a second season right around the corner and the story looking likely to get darker than it has done before, information about what to expect has been trickling out. What The Duffer Brothers want people to know this weekend however is something a little different, about how they should watch the new episodes for the best possible experience.

In a new interview with Vulture, the pair explained what they hoped many would do before watching the upcoming second season.

Matt: "he key thing is to turn off anything that says ‘motion. ‘TruMotion.’ ‘Smooth motion.’ When I go to my friends’ places back home, I’m constantly fixing their TVs. Us and everyone in Hollywood puts so much time and effort and money into getting things to look just right. And when you see it in someone’s home, it looks like it was shot on an iPhone."

Ross: "It’s shocking! We were just at Comic-Con, and we walk on the main floor and the settings on every single TV is wrong. I was like, ‘Didn’t a bunch of nerds put this together? What is wrong with them?’"

Whether or not fans take the advice remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure; 'Stranger Things' season 2 is going to be one of the most talked about television shows of the year. We can't wait to see what's on offer.

'Stranger Things' season 2 hits Netflix on October 27.