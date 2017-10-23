Powerful forces are at work in a new preview clip for the second season of 'Stranger Things', as it's revealed those in positions of authority are doing everything they can to find talented youngster, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Though Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) is interrogated by the adults in the clip, he refuses to give them any information that may aid their search, but at the end of the 30 second teaser, they quickly realise that their hunt may already be coming to an end...

Exactly how Eleven will play into the new season remains to be seen, but from the previous teasers we've seen for the batch of new episodes, it looks like her powers and special abilities are only growing stronger. She could in fact be the key that's needed to deal with the evil that's infiltrated Hawkins from the Upside Down.

Not much has been revealed when it comes to the overriding narrative of the show's upcoming season, but what we do know is that the darkness that infiltrated the small town of Hawkins, Indiana in the first season isn't something that's just going to disappear now that the Demogorgon has been dealt with.

In fact, at the end of season 1, we saw Will reunited with his family, but throwing up a dark, living thing in his bathroom sink, that quickly slinked away and will likely be causing all sorts of problems in the near future.

Will David Harbour's character Sheriff Hopper protect Eleven this season?

We also know that Sheriff Jim Hopper will be dealing with some family troubles, as well as trying to keep the residents of Hawkins calm despite everything that has gone down. Whether or not he'll be successful in both his role as a parent as well as head of authorities in Hawkins remains to be seen.

There's also a whole new set of characters coming into the mix, so finding out what they'll be bringing to proceedings is going to be very interesting indeed.

'Stranger Things' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 coming to the streamer on Friday, October 27.