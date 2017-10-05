'Stranger Things' season two is almost upon us, but for those who can't wait any longer, a new mobile gaming app has been launched to take players on an adventure into the Upside Down. It's completely free to download, and gameplay is in appropriately 80s style.

The cast of 'Stranger Things' at the SAG Awards

'Stranger Things: The Game' has been created by BonusXP, Inc. with Netflix for Android and iOS and contains no in-app purchases whatsoever - just explore Hawkins for free and avoid getting killed by the Demogorgon. Featuring all the main characters from the series, players have to collect Eggos and Gnomes while utilising each character's abilities to solve various puzzles.

Even more exciting, the game debuts some never before seen characters, locations and possible footage from the forthcoming second season. It's not quite Dungeons and Dragons, but it's the perfect way to prepare for the hugely anticipated new episodes.

Still, it's unlikely that it will reveal any information about the fate of Barb, or indeed what exactly happened to Eleven when she went into the Upside Down at the end of season one.

The new series brings back Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and of course David Harbour as police chief Jim Hopper. It kicks off with episode one, entitled 'Mad Max', and introduces some all new faces including Sadie Sink as tomboy Max and Dacre Montgomery as her temperamental stepbrother Billy.

We already know that the second season takes place about a year after the events of season one, around Halloween in 1984. Creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have previously revealed that it will explore more about what exactly happened to Will while he was missing.

'Stranger Things' season two arrives on Netflix on October 27th 2017.