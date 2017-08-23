'Stranger Things' is without a doubt one of the most talked-about original series to come from Netflix, with Matt and Ross Duffer the brilliant minds behind the show. Taking place in the 80s in the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, the first season saw the disappearance of young Will Hawkins take place, before the alternate universe of the Upside Down was exposed to the residents of Hawkins.

The second season of 'Stranger Things' hits Netflix this October

There, the demonic Demogorgon was revealed, feeding on those it could find who had been transported to the Upside Down, but becoming increasingly frustrated when it couldn't feed on Will. He had, for the most part escaped from the Upside Down at the end of the first season, but when we saw him vomiting darkness into his bathroom sink, we knew that the trouble was just getting started.

Whilst we know the drama will be continuing in the show's confirmed second season, we didn't quite know how far 'Stranger Things' would go when it comes to the amount of seasons before the story in the Duffers' minds was completely told. The pair had always said they wouldn't let the show get stale, but now we have a definitive aim for when they think the show should run to.

According to Variety, the Duffer Brothers said of the series: "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out. We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year."

Though Netflix declined to make a comment when the publication reached out, we know the streaming service will likely bow to the wishes of those who brought the show to fruition, putting the quality of the series ahead of quantity of episodes.

Season 2 will see the return of the all-star cast that made the first season such a success, as well as an influx of new talent including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, as well as Sadie Sink, Paul Reiser and John Reynolds.

'Stranger Things' season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27. Season 1 is available now.