'Stranger Things' is without a doubt one of the most popular original shows Netflix has in its catalogue. Though the streaming service don't officially reveal their numbers, the series is one that has the world talking, with a third season currently in development. Filming has now been confirmed to kick off on the batch of new episodes this April, but this week some more interesting information has been released.

The 'Stranger Things' cast will pocket some nice cheques for season 3

It turns out that the cast of the award-winning show will be getting a boost to their wages from season 3 and beyond, with some of the youngest members seeing their salaries rise 12 times higher than what they've been paid for the first two seasons of the series. The deals closed last week, but Netflix have declined to comment on the reports.

Sources say that there are three tiers of pay on 'Stranger Things', with David Harbour and Winona Ryder sitting in the highest, now earning $350,000 per episode. The 'B tier' is made up of Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, who will each get $250,000 per episode, whilst Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Natalia Dyer sit in the 'C tier', claiming $150,000 per episode.

Strangely, the tier in which Millie Bobby Brown will sit in hasn't been revealed, but we imagine she may join the older members of the cast in the 'A tier', as she's been such a breakout star of the show. Some think that seeing her sit alongside the likes of Ryder is a pipe dream however, and she may have her own 'Millie tier', taking home around $300,000 per episode.

Whatever the case may be, the increase is a big one for the show's stars. Those working behind 'Stranger Things' have renegotiated wages as should be the case on a series like this, and there doesn't appear to be any scandal of a gender wage gap looming, as was the case for the first two seasons of 'The Crown'.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the third season of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' as and when we get it. The new season is expected to come to Netflix at some point in 2019.