The Wachowski sisters' sci-fi Netflix series 'Sense8' has reached the end of the road after just two seasons, as the heads of the streaming service reveal that they have axed the show from their roster. It's not the first Netflix series to get the chop this early on and it won't be the last.

It may be an important development for diversity in television, having won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series last year, but the ratings regrettably just weren't high enough for 'Sense8' to continue on Netflix for another season.

'After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the 'Sense8' cluster is coming to an end', said Cindy Holland, the Vice President of original content, in a statement.

Netflix also recently cancelled 'The Get Down' after one season, and a handful of other shows like 'Longmire' after three seasons on the streaming service (six altogether), 'Lilyhammer' after three seasons, 'Hemlock Grove' after three and 'Marco Polo' after two.

But aside from those mentioned there have actually been very few cancellations for Netflix shows since it started showing complete seasons for original series. It might sound like a good thing that they are giving interesting series a good shot, but really CEO Reed Hastings thinks they need to be a little more ruthless with it.

'Our hit ratio is way too high right now', he told CNBC. 'So, we've canceled very few shows. I'm always pushing the content team: We have to take more risk; you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall.'

Still, there will be plenty of fans mourning the end of 'Sense8'; a show about how eight strangers from very different walks of life are forced to come together over their shared mental and emotional connection to protect themselves from something out to get them all.